Odisha government orders crop loss survey, assures early compensation

BHUBANESWAR: With low pressure-induced heavy rainfall inundating vast tracts of agricultural land in several districts, the state government has directed officials to immediately assess crop damage and ensure compensation reaches affected farmers without delay.

Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) minister Suresh Pujari instructed district administrations in the affected areas to conduct survey, assess the extent of crop loss and submit reports to the department at the earliest.

“As of now, there has been no report of any crop damage. However, collectors of rain-affected districts will assess if there has been any loss to standing crops and submit their report,” said special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

The SRC said instruction has also been given for disbursement of compensation to affected farmers within 24 hours of the damage assessment.

As per reports, heavy downpour has impacted Muribahal and Bangomunda of Balangir where water has reportedly entered vast stretches of agricultural land, triggering fear over damage to standing crops in the event of further rain.

Jajpur district has also reported at least two breaches in the embankment of the Kani river, a distributary of the Baitarani, at Kantapada in Dasarathpur block, leading to submergence of nearby agricultural fields. Floodwater has inundated parts of Mangalpur, Duduraanta, Shushua, Kanikapada and other low-lying areas.

Heavy rain also inundated agriculture land in a few areas in Kendrapara district. Water Resources engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout said the situation is under control as the rains have subsided. Water level of Baitarani river at both Anandapur and Akhuapada is below the danger mark.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation across districts. Rains have also not caused flood threat in any other river system in the state,” he said.