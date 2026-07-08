Odisha, Jharkhand to settle Subarnerekha flood issue: Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha and Jharkhand will settle the issue of flood control in Subarnarekha river, which continues to remain a cause of concern for both the states through further discussions with the involvement of Central Water Commission (CWC).

The issue was deliberated at the standing committee meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) held at the Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday. The primary dispute between the two states over Subarnarekha river involve flash floods caused by sudden dam water release in Jharkhand, which affects Balasore district the most.

Additional chief secretary of Information and Public Relations department Hemant Sharma, told TNIE that the Subarnarekha multipurpose project and recurring flood issues affecting Odisha and Jharkhand were deliberated in detail. Sharma said secretaries of Water Resources departments of Odisha and Jharkhand were asked to hold joint discussions with their respective teams and work out a solution before the next meeting of the council.

Discussions between the two states will be held with the mediation of the CWC to resolve the issue. Sharma said that no final decision has been taken on the issue. It will discussed at the meeting of the next EZC to be attended by the chief ministers of both the states. He said the dates of EZC meeting are yet to be finalised.