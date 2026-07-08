Odisha: Railway engineers submit grievance before 8th Central Pay Commission

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Engineers Federation (AIREF) and East Coast Railway Engineers Association (ECoREA) representatives met the 8th Central Pay Commission authorities recently to present their grievances.

During the meeting, AIREF’s secretary general BP Dash presented their grievance before the 8th CPC headed by its member secretary Pankaj Jain. Dash raised the issue of pay degradation of railway engineers from 6th pay commission.

He alleged that non-safety and non-technical cadres were given higher pay structures than railway engineers, who are the backbone of railway system. Dash demanded restoration of the pay structure of railway engineers as maintained till 5th CPC and for allotting Gr B status as per other ministries of Centre.

The secretary general also demanded to increase the Gr B posts in Railway to national average of 7.5 per cent from the current 0.29 pc in Railways.

Organising secretary general Sivakant Singh raised the stagnation issue of Railway Engineers. Advisor of AIREF Bobin Mohanty and president of ECoREA IA Khan were present.