Odisha’s forest cover increased by 558 sq km in past two years: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the state has recorded an increase of 558 sq km in forest and tree cover over past two years, making it the third best performing state in the country in expanding green cover.

Addressing the state-level Van Mahotsav at Kapileswar here, Majhi asserted that economic development and environmental conservation are complementary to each other and called for mass participation in afforestation to tackle climate change and rising temperatures.

The chief minister highlighted a series of large-scale forestry initiatives aimed at restoring degraded forests, protecting river ecosystems and generating rural livelihoods. Under the Ama Jungle Yojana, the state has restored 19,975 hectares of degraded forests, benefiting 43.18 lakh stakeholders through livelihood-based programmes worth `1,488.52 crore, he said.

Majhi said the Sabuja Mahanadi Mission is creating 1.5 km-wide green belts along seven major rivers, including the Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani and Rushikulya. After planting 5.65 lakh saplings across 774 hectares in 2025-26, the state plans to add nearly nine lakh saplings over 2,702 hectares during 2026-27.

He announced that the state would undertake afforestation over 20,562 hectares under the CAMPA programme next year. The state is also implementing coastal mangrove restoration under the Centre’s MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme and restoring 2,405 hectares of saline forests through the ECRICC (Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities) project.