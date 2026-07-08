PM Modi recalls Biju Babu’s rescue operation, Balijatra’s link with Indonesia

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Odisha’s enduring historical and cultural links with Indonesia and paid tribute to former chief minister Biju Patnaik for his role in Indonesia’s freedom movement.

The prime minister also recalled Odisha’s centuries-old maritime heritage during his address to a joint session of the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta. Describing the India-Indonesia relationship as one forged through history, culture and shared values, he said that India had stood firmly behind Indonesia’s fight for sovereignty after the second World War.

“Both our nations gained independence around the same time: Indonesia in 1945 and India in 1947. When it came to sovereignty as independent nations, India became a strong voice in support of Indonesia’s independence movement at the United Nations,” Modi said.

He recalled Biju Patnaik’s rescue mission that has become a defining chapter in the bilateral relationship. “The role played by Biju Patnaik during that period, the way he safely brought the then prime minister Sutan Sjahrir and vice-president Mohammad Hatta to India, brought the two nations closer,” he said.