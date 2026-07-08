Private girls’ hostel sealed for violating child safety norms in Odisha's Gajapati district

BERHAMPUR: The Gajapati administration on Tuesday sealed a private girls’ hostel in Rangamatia village under Mohana block for allegedly violating government regulations and compromising the safety of children.

Officials said the hostel, Happy Child Home, had been operating for several years without complying with mandatory government norms and was housing children in an unsafe environment. At least 72 girls were rescued from the facility during a joint enforcement drive carried out in the presence of Mohana tehsildar and executive magistrate Chakradhar Padhi.

Authorities said multiple notices had earlier been issued to the hostel management, directing it to rectify the violations. However, after the management allegedly failed to comply, the administration initiated legal action.

District child protection officer Arun Kumar Tripathy said all the rescued girls would be rehabilitated as per the directions of the child welfare committee. He assured that their education, accommodation, care, and overall well-being would not be disrupted.

On the other hand, the hostel management defended its operations, claiming that it was providing accommodation and educational support to children for many years.

The joint enforcement team comprised officials from the district child protection unit, child welfare committee, Education department and police.

The administration reiterated that strict action would continue against institutions operating without proper registration or in violation of child protection and safety regulations.