Six-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs on school premises in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A six-year-old girl suffered grievous injuries after being reportedly attacked by stray dogs at Mahanala village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The injured child, Jhansi Rani Sahu of Patapur village, is a Class II student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir at Mahanala.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1 pm during the school lunch break. Jhansi had gone to the school backyard to use the toilet when she reportedly encountered a pack of nearly five to six stray dogs. Two of the dogs suddenly attacked her, biting her on different parts of the body and leaving her injured.

Hearing her screams, teachers rushed to the spot and rescued the child from the dogs before shifting her to the community health centre (CHC) at Adapada for treatment. The doctors administered first aid and gave her anti-rabies vaccination. After her condition stabilised, she was brought home.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing stray dog menace in the region. On May 25, another six-year-old child, Arush Kumar Gouda of Sahadev Tikarapada village in Digapahandi block, was brutally attacked by a pack of six stray dogs near Sarang Bihar chowk.

Arush sustained severe injuries after the dogs mauled him, inflicting deep wounds on his head, face, back and other parts of the body. The dogs reportedly tore away a portion of his scalp along with flesh and hair

The child was initially admitted to Digapahandi CHC before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Later, Arush was referred to a private hospital where he underwent plastic surgery.

Local residents demanded immediate action from the authorities to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of schoolchildren and the public.