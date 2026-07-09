28 Swabhiman Anchal villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri left out of draft electoral roll

MALKANGIRI: Around 28 residents of the Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri have alleged that their names are missing from the draft electoral roll published recently following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise carried out by the district administration.

The affected villagers from Kadamjhola under Badpadar panchayat said they were unable to find their names in the newly-published draft voters’ list. They appealed to the administration to include their names so that they can exercise their franchise.

Additional district magistrate (general) Somnath Pradhan said the 28 villagers were earlier residing in Padmagiri area under Malkangiri block. They were shifted to Kadamjhola village in the Swabhiman Anchal about two years ago.

He said their names were not included in the 2025 draft electoral roll for Kadamjhola either, as they had not been enrolled in the village. The affected villagers would now have to submit applications for enrolment as new voters. “They will be provided enumeration forms and after due verification, their names will be included in the electoral roll within about a month,” Pradhan said.

Officials urged eligible residents whose names are missing draft voters’ list, to submit the required forms within the stipulated period to ensure their inclusion in the final electoral roll.