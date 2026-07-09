CM Majhi asks district collectors to identify land for primary schools, review progress every week

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed the district collectors to provide land for primary schools to be set up under the ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya’ scheme by March 2027.

Reviewing the progress of the scheme’s implementation, during a high-level meeting in the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said 2,200 primary schools will be established under the first phase of the scheme. Out of this, foundation stones have been laid and work on 322 schools has already started. He asked the collectors identify land for the remaining schools as soon as possible. He also directed the collectors to review the progress every week and submit a report to the secretary of the School and Mass Education department.

Stating that he will review the progress once every month, Majhi said that the state government has made a provision of `2,200 crore in the current financial year for the implementation of the scheme. Directing the collectors for faster completion of school construction, he said the core objective of the scheme is to establish world-class primary schools at the panchayat level to achieve the goals of National Education Policy, 2020 and Right to Education Act, 2009.

Suggesting the involvement of local MLAs in the land identification process, the chief minister said this will make the process easier and faster. Stating that active efforts of collectors are essential for the success of this project, he asked them to take the scheme seriously and meet the set targets.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond joined the meeting virtually. Chief secretary Anu Garg and senior officials were present.