Deputy director of mines held for taking Rs 2 lakh bribe in Odisha

JEYPORE: Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested deputy director of Mines, Jeypore Satyajit Rout for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from a sand leaseholder.

Rout was reportedly caught red-handed while accepting the illegal gratification from the leaseholder to extend his mining lease period and facilitate future benefits in spot auction of sand sources.

According to Vigilance officials, the complainant had already deposited the prescribed amount for spot auction. However, Rout allegedly delayed the lease extension without justification and demanded `2 lakh to process the file and extend future official favours. Left with no alternative, the leaseholder approached the Vigilance authorities.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance laid a trap on Tuesday night and caught Rout red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe. The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession. Chemical tests conducted on his hand wash yielded positive results, confirming his contact with the tainted currency.

Subsequent searches at Rout’s official chamber and residential premises in Jeypore, Bidyadharpur and Olakana in Cuttack district led to the seizure of an additional `4.90 lakh in cash. With this, the total cash seized in the case stands at `6.90 lakh.

The officials said a case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 at the Vigilance police station, Koraput. The accused was produced in the court of the Special Judge, Vigilance at Jeypore.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether Rout had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.