Four boys rescued from Chhatrapur railway station in Odisha, two traffickers detained

BERHAMPUR: Four minors were rescued from a suspected human trafficking attempt during a late-night joint operation at Chhatrapur railway station in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the officials of Labour department, district child protection unit (DCPU), child welfare committee (CWC), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police following a specific intelligence input. Two persons suspected to be involved in the trafficking attempt were detained, while the vehicle reportedly used to transport the children was seized.

According to officials, the rescued minors belong to Chhatrapur and Purushottampur areas. Preliminary investigation suggests that the children were being taken to Chhatrapur railway station with plans to transport them to Surat in Gujarat.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the joint enforcement team intercepted the suspects before the children could be taken out of the district. The rescued minors have been produced before the CWC, where they will receive care, counselling, and rehabilitation support as per the provisions of the law.

Police have begun questioning the two detained suspects to ascertain their role in the case and determine whether they are linked to a larger human trafficking network operating across state borders. A detailed investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved and uncover the full extent of the suspected trafficking racket, said police.