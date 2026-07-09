Freshly-laid city roads fail rain test in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Barely weeks after being relaid ahead of this year’s Sital Sasthi festival, several roads across Sambalpur have developed cracks, caved in or lost their bitumen layer following the recent spell of heavy rain, triggering concerns over the quality of construction and restoration work.
Apart from the roads laid by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), stretches maintained by the Works department as well as the NHAI have suffered damage with residents alleging poor workmanship and inadequate restoration.
One of the worst-hit stretches is the road from the old SMC office through Dalaipada to Nandapada. The road was repaired before last year’s Sital Sasthi Yatra. However, it was dug up again at several locations this year for underground sewerage pipeline work. As the damaged stretch was unusable for this year’s festival, fresh bitumen was laid again before the Yatra. But within weeks, the road has suffered extensive damage.
Similarly, near the Jagannath temple at Dalaipada, a portion of the road has reportedly sunk by nearly a foot, while long cracks have appeared at several locations, raising fears of further collapse.
Similar deterioration has been reported on Gaiety Talkies Road, Modipada to Farm Road and Budharaja where the bitumen has washed off at multiple places. Newly-repaired stretches on Thakurpada Road have also developed potholes and damaged patches.
The newly-constructed service road between Khajriapada and Bareipali, built as part of the Ainthapali flyover project, has also been damaged by the rain. Similarly, a portion of the service road near Panchgocchia chowk was washed away, leaving behind large craters.
Residents blamed substandard construction and poor restoration following sewerage pipeline excavation for the recurring failures. They alleged that after laying pipelines, excavated trenches are often filled and the roads relaid without proper soil compaction, causing cave-ins after rainfall.
They claimed the ongoing underground sewerage project has become a major concern. So far, around 93 km of pipelines have reportedly been laid while nearly 750 km of pipeline network is yet to be executed within the SMC area.
Official sources said in view of the extensive damage, the district collector has directed the departments concerned to submit a detailed assessment report by July 9. Based on the consolidated report, the state government will be approached for financial assistance to undertake restoration and repair works.
Executive engineer of the Works department Vineet Lakra said the department would inspect the locations where the bitumen has been washed away and carry out necessary repairs.