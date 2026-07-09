Freshly-laid city roads fail rain test in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Barely weeks after being relaid ahead of this year’s Sital Sasthi festival, several roads across Sambalpur have developed cracks, caved in or lost their bitumen layer following the recent spell of heavy rain, triggering concerns over the quality of construction and restoration work.

Apart from the roads laid by the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), stretches maintained by the Works department as well as the NHAI have suffered damage with residents alleging poor workmanship and inadequate restoration.

One of the worst-hit stretches is the road from the old SMC office through Dalaipada to Nandapada. The road was repaired before last year’s Sital Sasthi Yatra. However, it was dug up again at several locations this year for underground sewerage pipeline work. As the damaged stretch was unusable for this year’s festival, fresh bitumen was laid again before the Yatra. But within weeks, the road has suffered extensive damage.

Similarly, near the Jagannath temple at Dalaipada, a portion of the road has reportedly sunk by nearly a foot, while long cracks have appeared at several locations, raising fears of further collapse.

Similar deterioration has been reported on Gaiety Talkies Road, Modipada to Farm Road and Budharaja where the bitumen has washed off at multiple places. Newly-repaired stretches on Thakurpada Road have also developed potholes and damaged patches.

The newly-constructed service road between Khajriapada and Bareipali, built as part of the Ainthapali flyover project, has also been damaged by the rain. Similarly, a portion of the service road near Panchgocchia chowk was washed away, leaving behind large craters.