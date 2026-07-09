Odisha man held for raping minor niece in Odisha's Bhadrak town

BHADRAK: Police on Tuesday night arrested a 44-year-old man on charges of raping his minor niece in Bhadrak town.

The accused is Sinu Murmu of Jena Sahi in Jagannathpur village under Bhadrak Town police limits. Police said Murmu sexually assaulted his 14-year-old niece when other family members were not present in the house.

Bhadrak Town IIC Pravanshi Mishra said as the survivor’s parents work in Jajpur’s Duburi, they left their daughter at home with her uncle. Taking advantage of their absence, Sinu allegedly raped his niece twice. The crime came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal before parents when they returned home.

Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the police basing on which a case was registered and the accused arrested. During interrogation, Sinu confessed to the crime, said Mishra.

Police conducted medical examination of the survivor and the accused. The girl’s statements were also recorded. Sinu was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, the IIC added.