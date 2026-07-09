Odisha: Over Rs 850 crore spent for school development under alumni connect

BHUBANESWAR: Over Rs 850 crore has been spent for the overall development of the schools under the alumni connect programme of the state government since 2017.

The details were shared during the second managing council meeting of Pancha Sakha Siksha Setu Sangathan held at the Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday. Secretary of School and Mass Education department N Thirumala Naik informed that under the programme more than 11.56 lakh alumni have been connected across the state so far, and 80,334 projects have been implemented.

He said alumni have contributed over Rs 288 crore, and the state government has provided double matching grants of Rs 571 crore. “This grant is being used for repair of schools, construction of additional classrooms and multipurpose halls, libraries, reading rooms, kitchens, cycle stands, furniture and other infrastructure development,” he added.

Naik said that for the upcoming financial year, Rs 80 crore has been provisioned for this scheme. In 2025-26, a total of 20,064 alumni connected with their schools and donated Rs 15.87 crore. The government provided Rs 31.75 crore as double matching grant.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the organisation should not only focus on school infrastructure, but also contribute to improving the quality of education.