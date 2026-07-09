Rains wash fly ash into agriculture fields in Odisha's Belpahar

JHARSUGUDA: The recent spell of rains has washed industrial fly ash into vast stretches of agriculture land in Kadupada in Jharsuguda’s Belpahar block, leaving farmers worried over soil fertility and crop productivity in the ongoing kharif season.

The affected farmers said rainwater washed huge quantities of fly ash dumped nearby into cultivable land, covering it with nearly two feet of ash at several places. The ash deposits have rendered the fields unsuitable for cultivation just as farmers were preparing for kharif operations.

The farmers alleged that indiscriminate dumping of fly ash near agricultural land, ponds, rivers and natural drainage channels by transporters and contractors has been continuing unchecked for a long time. They claimed that the absence of proper monitoring and scientific disposal of industrial waste has resulted in the recurring contamination of farmlands during heavy rainfall.

Kunjbihari Kisan, a farmer from Kadupada, said fly ash was dumped on a nearby plot reportedly for landfilling.“We had repeatedly warned the landowner that if the ash reached our fields, it would destroy the crops. Despite our concerns, the dumping continued, and today we are bearing the consequences.This kind of fly ash dumping is illegal.The landowner, transporter and the industry responsible for sending the ash here must all be held accountable and strict action should be taken against them.”

The farmers said even if cultivation resumes after the deposits are cleared, the ash could adversely affect soil fertility and crop productivity. Seeking adequate compensation, they urged the district administration to assess the extent of damage and remove the accumulated fly ash from the fields immediately.

Contacted, Jharsuguda collector Chavan Kunal Motiram said he was not aware of the incident. However, an inquiry would be conducted. If the allegations were found to be true, appropriate action would be taken against those responsible, he added.