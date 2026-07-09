Surya Ghar Yojana to be soon linked with housing schemes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to link PM-Surya Ghar Yojana with the state housing schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide 24X7 clean and affordable electricity to the people, while reducing their bills.

Chairing a high-level meeting on power sector reforms, safety measures and implementation of central and state schemes, the deputy CM said the state government aims to ensure that every beneficiary under PMAY and other housing schemes also gets the benefit of solar power. He, however, said that this will remain an option for the beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 30,000 from the Centre and Rs 25,000 from the state will be provided for 1 KW rooftop solar installation in urban areas. The beneficiary has to pay rs 1,875 for 1KW solar panel.

Official sources said proposal for laying underground cables worth `3,708 crore in all four DISCOMs to replace overhead lines was discussed. Singh Deo directed the DISCOMs to ensure shifting of low-hanging wires, replacement of insulated conductors in place of bare conductors, installation of fencing at distribution substations, construction of boundary walls, and cradle/guard wires for LT protection. Besides, a comprehensive safety DPR for DISCOMs will also be prepared, he added.

The deputy chief minister also directed the DISCOMs to focus on public safety measures in urban and rural areas. He said that the state government is committed to provide safe, reliable and sustainable power to every household in Odisha. He directed officials to ensure time-bound execution of all safety and infrastructure projects.

The meeting was attended by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and senior officials from different departments.