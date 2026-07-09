Urbanisation, land degradation fuel surface heating; thermal hotspots grow across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Land surface thermal hotspots are expanding rapidly across Odisha, with some districts recording annual growth of up to 9 per cent, said a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, explaining the rising heating trends in the state.

The study attributed the trend to rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion and the degradation of natural landscapes and warned that rising surface temperatures are increasingly affecting both cities and rural areas.

Published in Environmental Science: Advances, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the research analysed two decades of satellite data to map the evolution of thermal hotspots across all 30 districts of the state.

Conducted by Dikshika Mahapatra and Dr Debadatta Swain of the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar, the study highlighted the growing influence of land-use change and urbanisation on Odisha’s thermal landscape.

The findings showed rapidly urbanising and industrial districts such as Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack and Sundargarh have witnessed a steady rise in extreme land surface temperatures, with thermal hotspot coverage expanding by between 2 pc and 9 pc annually in several coastal districts.

Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Angul and Jharsuguda recorded the highest concentration of hotspots over built-up areas, where impermeable surfaces such as concrete and asphalt, along with dense infrastructure, retain more heat and raise daytime temperatures.

The study found that increasing heat is no longer confined to urban centres. Interior and western districts, including Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi and Nuapada, have also experienced a rise in thermal hotspots over non-built-up areas due to the expansion of barren land, fallow agricultural fields and forest degradation.