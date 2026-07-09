VP CP Radhakrishnan to visit Odisha today, launch deep sea fishing programme

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will arrive on a day-long visit to Odisha on Thursday.

He is scheduled to authorisation letters to fishermen for use of marine resources from deep sea and also launch the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission.

An official statement said fishing activities are limited within 12 nautical miles, 23 km from the sea coast. With the launching of the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission, fishermen of Odisha will be able to fish within 200 nautical miles, 370 km from the coast.

Besides, fishermen who receive the authorisation letter will also be able to go beyond 200 nautical miles and fish in international waters. This initiative will not only strengthen the life and livelihood of fishermen, but will also open up new horizons for a prosperous Blue Economy, it added.

The statement said that the letter of authorisation will enable Indian-flagged vessels to undertake fishing and fishing related activities in the high seas.

Odisha has a 575 km long coastline, but fishing activities are limited only within 23 kilometers from the coast.

The Vice-President is also scheduled to attend the 15th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.