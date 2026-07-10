14-year-old Odisha girl kidnapped, gang-raped

ROURKELA: A 14-year-old girl of Sector 3 area in Rourkela was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three persons before being rescued from Deogarh district.

The incident reportedly took place on July 4 and came to light after the survivor’s parents lodged a complaint with Sector 3 police on Wednesday evening.

In the complaint, they alleged that their daughter was kidnapped, taken to Deogarh and gang-raped by three persons, one of whom was known to her. The survivor is reportedly suffering from partial neurodevelopmental disorders.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minor had gone missing on July 4 and was rescued by the PCR vehicle the next day while loitering in Deogarh. The PCR team put her in the local Sakhi one-stop centre and informed her parents, who brought her to Rourkela on July 6.

Sources said the survivor reportedly told police that she had gone to Deogarh to attend a marriage function and her brother dropped her there. During counselling at the one-stop centre, she did not speak about the gang-rape. However, on her return to Rourkela, she mustered courage and narrated her ordeal before her parents.

In the complaint, the survivor’s parents named an accused person who was known to their daughter. The other two accused are yet to be identified. Based on the complaint, Sector 3 police registered a case and took one of the accused into custody for questioning. Medical examination of the survivor was also conducted.

Police said the detained accused is yet to confess to the crime. Investigation is on to verify the statements of the minor girl and the detainee, and piece together the sequence of events to establish the crime.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said a thorough probe is underway to ensure justice to the survivor.