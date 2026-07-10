ISKCON rejects Puri king Gajapati’s plea to observe Rath Yatra by adhering to scriptures

BHUBANESWAR: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has turned down Puri king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s request to align the observance of Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra in overseas centres with the sacred tithis prescribed by scriptures and followed at the Puri shrine.

In its response to the Gajapati’s July 4 letter, ISKCON governing body commission (GBC) chairman Madhusevita Dasa said the organisation would not revisit its position on the issue.

“There is no more to add, and therefore we respectfully bow out of this discussion once and for all,” he wrote, ruling out any reconsideration of ISKCON’s decision to conduct Rath Yatra outside India on dates adhering to the Srimandir’s calendar.

The Gajapati, who chairs the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), had urged ISKCON to review its October 19, 2025 resolution allowing flexible dates for the festivals abroad. He had suggested that the manner of celebrations may vary depending on local circumstances but the religious calendar governing the festivals is immutable.

In his letter, the Gajapati reiterated that Snana Yatra is ordained to be observed on the Jyestha Purnima tithi, while Rath Yatra begins on Asadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya as laid down in Jagannath temple rituals.