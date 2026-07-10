Odisha ASHA worker alleges ‘social boycott’ by community members

BERHAMPUR: An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) of Jirang Christian Sahi in Gajapati’s Rayagada area has been allegedly ostracised by members of her community for maintaining contact with families of another community and providing them with government healthcare services as part of her official duties.

ASHA worker Sunandini Mishal Jeki on Wednesday submitted separate complaints to the Gajapati SP,the chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) and Rayagada police seeking protection and justice.

In her complaint, Jeki alleged that as she is a Christian, her community members had instructed her not to interact with families belonging to another community,speak to them, or provide them with government health services. She claimed that a village meeting imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on her for allegedly violating these directions.

The ASHA worker further alleged that despite paying the fine, she was not accepted back into the community and continued to face social boycott. She also claimed that she and her family have received threats, warning them of serious consequences if they continued to disregard the community’s decision.

Jeki said she was discharging her official responsibilities as a government health worker by providing healthcare services to all eligible beneficiaries without discrimination.Punishing a public health worker for performing official duties not only violates her rights but also hampers the delivery of essential healthcare services.

The ASHA worker claimed she had earlier submitted written complaints to the district health authorities and police. However, no effective action has been taken in this regard so far. Seeking a fair investigation into the allegations and appropriate legal action against those responsible, Jeki appealed to the Gajapati SP to ensure her safety.

SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. The sub-divisional police officer has been directed to investigate the allegations and submit a report.