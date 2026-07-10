Odisha island marooned by Mahanadi river, fire services shift 90-year-old’s body for funeral rites

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur administration with the assistance of the fire services on Wednesday helped transport the body of a 90-year-old man for funeral rites after water level of the Mahanadi river rose sharply, marooning the island where he lived.

The deceased, Adwaita Sahu (90), a resident of Rahama under Talapada panchayat, had been living with his family on the island. With a boat provided by the fire services wing, his body was shifted to Rahama under Kujang block. It was later taken to Swargadwara in Puri for cremation.

Sahu had died of age-related ailments. Soon after his death, rising floodwaters cut off the island from the mainland, making it impossible for the family to move the body. On receiving information, the Kujang block administration sought the help of the Fire services.

Kujang BDO Deepak Prasad Swain and Talapada Panchayat executive officer Hrushikesh Raut supervised the operation as fire services personnel ferried the body by boat to the mainland.

Assistant fire officer of Tirtol Susant Kumar Das said, due to the sudden rise in the river’s water level, the family was unable to shift the body. “After receiving information from the BDO, we rushed to the spot and transported the body of the man from the river island near Rahama village. Our personnel safely brought it to the mainland,” he added.

Sahu’s family has been living on the river island for several years and depends on farming for its livelihood. Every monsoon, when the Mahanadi swells, the family temporarily shifts to rented accommodation for two to three months before returning after the floodwaters recede.

However, on Wednesday, the river level rose suddenly, marooning the family on the island and forcing the administration to intervene so that the last rites of the deceased could be performed.