Odisha man arrested two years after bid to murder wife

BERHAMPUR: On the run for more than two years, a man accused of trying to kill his wife for not cooking meat for lunch was arrested by Digapahandi police on Wednesday.

The accused, 36-year-old Juria Sethi of Maulabhanja village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district, was absconding after committing the crime in May 2024, said police.

According to case records, Juria was getting ready to have lunch at his residence on May 20, 2024. He allegedly confronted his wife Chanchala Sethi for not preparing meat. Chanchala reportedly told him that she had not cooked any non-vegetarian dish because it was a Monday.

Enraged by her response, Juria allegedly chased her before assaulting her repeatedly with a wooden stick. The attack left Chanchala with grievous injuries to her head and right eyelid, causing heavy bleeding. The couple’s two sons and local residents rushed the injured woman to Digapahandi community health centre for treatment.

Based on the complaint lodged by Chanchala the following day, Digapahandi police registered a case. However, the accused fled the area before police could arrest him. After receiving information about Juria’s return to his village, police raided his house on Wednesday and nabbed him. Juria was produced in court on Thursday.