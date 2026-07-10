Puri declared ‘no flying zone’ for Rath Yatra from July 16

BHUBANESWAR: With just a week left for the Rath Yatra in Puri, the district administration on Thursday declared a 5-km radius ‘no flying zone’ around Puri town for a 12-day period from July 16 to 27, to ensure public safety and foolproof security during the chariot festival.

Officials said the move has been taken keeping in view the prevailing security scenario and potential aerial threats from unauthorised unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, to ensure orderly conduct of the mega event.

This prohibition will, however, not apply to drones operated by authorised government or security agencies. Exceptions will be made for official purposes such as aerial surveillance, security operations, photography, videography, mapping, documentation and disaster response provided they are specifically permitted by the competent authority in consultation with the Puri SP.

ADM (Revenue) Susanta Kumar Pati has been designated as the nodal officer to coordinate with all permitted drone-operating agencies. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the order, said officials.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police will deploy a mobile cyber van during Rath Yatra in Puri to assist devotees if they fall prey to any online frauds including fake hotel booking scams. At least two to three officers of the Crime Branch will be engaged in the van to provide assistance to the visitors on a real-time basis.

On the day, Puri police detected and disabled a drone flying near Shree Jagannath Temple. The drone was seized near Matimandap Sahi and its operator Jayakrishna Mandal, a native of Kolkata, detained.