Vice President CP Radhakrishnan launches LoA for high seas fishing, Odisha Deep Sea Mission

BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday launched the national programme for issuance of Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas and the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission document.

Addressing the launch function here, the Vice-President said the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission aims to revive the state’s ancient glory through modern technology and expertise.

Stating that the Centre in 2025-26 budget had recognised the importance of harnessing fisheries resources in exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and high seas, Radhakrishnan said the launch of the LoA framework marks a new chapter in the country’s fisheries sector.

Currently, fishing activities are limited to within 12 nautical miles or 23 km from the sea coast. With the launch of the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission, fishermen of Odisha will be able to fish within 200 nautical miles or 370 km from the coast.

Besides, fishermen who receive the authorisation letter will also be able to go beyond 200 nautical miles and fish in international waters. This initiative will not only strengthen the life and livelihood of fishermen, but also open up new horizons for a prosperous Blue Economy.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said India’s long coastline and EEZ provide livelihood to nearly 50 million fisherfolk in the country. He expressed confidence that through this LoA programme, fishing families across the nation will become self-reliant and prosperous.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said LoA was launched in December 2025, for fishing in India’s EEZ from Veraval in Gujarat. So far, 5,000 fisherfolk from across the country have received the pass, including 866 from Odisha. As the next step, eight fishermen from Odisha were issued such LoAs for the first time for fishing in international waters, he said.