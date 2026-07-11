AIIMS Bhubaneswar completes 100 robotic surgeries across several disciplines

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has achieved a milestone by successfully completing 100 advanced robotic-assisted surgeries.

This has established AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as the first government-funded healthcare institution in Odisha to operate a fully-functional, multi-disciplinary robotic surgical programme, providing high-end surgical care to underprivileged and middle-income patients at a fraction of private sector costs.

The programme has successfully tackled highly-challenging cases across five major departments including general surgery, surgical gastroenterology, urology, obstetrics and gynecology, besides specialised interventions like robotic bariatric surgery and intricate paediatric surgery cases.

Executive director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Ashutosh Biswas said the completion of 100 robotic surgeries is a testament to bringing the future of healthcare to the doorstep of Odisha. “We have democratised access to the world’s most advanced surgical technology. We are pleased to lead the state into a new era of surgical precision and affordable excellence,” he added.

Earlier, patients requiring advanced minimally-invasive robotic procedures had no option in the public sector within Odisha. They were forced to travel to metropolitan hubs like Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi, bearing severe financial distress. In private and corporate hospitals, these procedures typically cost several lakhs of rupees. At AIIMS Bhubaneswar, patients can now access this cutting-edge technology at highly subsidized and affordable government rates.

A special ceremony was organised to mark the occasion. Dean (Academic) Dillip Kumar Parida, medical superintendent Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, OT committee chairman Manoj Kumar Mohanty and head of pediatric surgery, Prasant Nayak, nodal officer of Robotic Surgery Program and head of urology Abhijit Sarkar, faculty members, nursing officers and staff were present.