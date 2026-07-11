Centre’s nodal officer for Malkangiri review development projects

MALKANGIRI: Additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Centre’s nodal officer for Malkangiri district Mahmood Ahmed on Friday reviewed the progress of key development projects.

During his day-long visit, Ahmed inspected the sub-divisional hospital and the Centre of Excellence at Chitrakonda to assess healthcare services. He also visited the anganwadi centre at Gojaguda, reviewed the progress of dragon fruit cultivation at Lauguda, and interacted with students at the Badapada education complex to understand their academic environment and infrastructure needs. Later, he inspected the mega pipe water supply project and Panchayat Palli Unnayan Mission works at Venkatpalam in Kalimela block and expressed satisfaction with their progress.

A high-level review meeting, chaired by collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajshirke, was held at the Zilla Parishad conference hall. Aspirational district programme manager Rajaram Mallik presented the district’s performance under the programme and the progress of the three Aspirational blocks, Mathili, Khairput and Chitrakonda.

Reviewing the performance of various departments, Ahmed stressed the need to improve key indicators in education, healthcare, agriculture, rural development and financial inclusion. He directed officials to ensure functional toilets and safe drinking water in schools, expand crop insurance coverage, link agricultural mandis with e-markets, expedite rural housing and road connectivity projects, and widen the reach of social security and financial inclusion schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra loans.

Sub-collector Duryodhan Bhoi, divisional forest officer Sai Kiran and senior district-level officials from various departments attended the review meeting.