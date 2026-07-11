Dharmasala high school students stage protest over teacher shortage

JAJPUR: Students of a government high school in Jajpur’s Dharmasala block staged a protest in front of their school on Friday after locking its main gate from outside, demanding the immediate appointment of teachers.

The school, Dharmasala Baneepeetha, has a sanctioned strength of 16 teachers, including the headmaster. Of these, three were promoted as headmasters and relieved last month, while two others, including a physical education teacher (PET), resigned a week ago after securing other jobs. At present, the school, established in 1947, is functioning with only 11 teachers, including the headmaster, for more than 400 students from classes VIII to X.

“The shortage of teachers is severely affecting our studies. We are holding this peaceful protest demanding immediate appointments. We will not call off the dharna until our demand is met,” said a Class IX student. A guardian, Khirod Muduli, said the vacancies were compromising the quality of education and students’ future prospects.

Headmaster Basudev Roul said the crisis began after three teachers were promoted as headmasters and relieved to join their new postings last month.

District education officer Maheswar Sahu said the administration acted immediately after learning about the students’ protest. “We have deputed two teachers to the school on Friday. Necessary steps are being taken to fill the remaining vacant posts at the earliest,” he said.

The students withdrew their protest after the school authorities were informed about the deputation of two teachers.