Four villages, 162 families still to be shifted from Similipal, Satkosia tiger reserves

BHUBANESWAR: Even as voluntary relocation of villages from core tiger habitats remains incomplete, Similipal and Satkosia tiger reserves are also among the 29 tiger reserves in the country that have been asked to expedite notification of their Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs), according to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) latest assessment.
The ministry’s Status of Tiger Reserves: Infrastructure, Development, Ecological and Social Parameters (STRIDES) 2026 report revealed that Similipal has relocated five villages comprising 250 families, while one village with 61 families is yet to be shifted. In Satkosia, one village with 78 families has been relocated, but three villages involving 101 families are still awaiting voluntary relocation.
The report also revealed that 2,794 applications under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) are pending in Similipal Tiger Reserve. STRIDES-2026 flagged that nearly half of the country’s 58 tiger reserves are yet to complete the ESZ notification process, considered crucial for safeguarding habitats surrounding protected forests.
The report said the status of ESZ notification for both Similipal and Satkosia was ‘yet to be reported.’
“ESZ remains a priority for a number of tiger reserves. Although 29 reserves have already completed the notification process, the remaining 29 reserves are at different stages of proposal preparation, draft notification, public consultation or examination. The concerned state governments and tiger reserve managements may pursue these proposals proactively to facilitate early notification of the remaining ESZs and strengthen the ecological security of tiger landscapes,” the report stated.
Forest department sources said the state government had, in January this year, decided to submit a proposal for notifying a one-km-wide ESZ from the buffer boundary of Similipal Tiger Reserve. For Satkosia, the MoEFCC had issued a draft notification in May proposing an ESZ covering 548.725 sq km.
The report also highlighted ecological challenges, particularly the spread of invasive plant species. Similipal has reported the presence of Lantana, Chromolaena, Mikania and Parthenium, while Satkosia is battling Lantana and Eupatorium. These invasive species are being managed through manual removal before flowering along with intensive de-weeding and monitoring.
On the development front, Similipal currently has two ongoing projects-a highway project and an eco-cottage project.
The ministry also stressed the importance of environmental education around tiger reserves. Similipal has four eco-clubs in schools located near the reserve, while Satkosia has one.
“Presence of eco-clubs in schools located in close proximity to tiger reserves provides valuable opportunities for strengthening environmental education, promoting community participation and fostering conservation awareness among students residing in tiger landscapes,” the report noted.
The STRIDES report further revealed that 26 tiger reserves across the country have identified potential sites for implementation of the Green Credit Programme, while 31 reserves are yet to identify suitable locations.