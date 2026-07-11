Improper waste disposal along Odisha's Mahanadi river worries residents

SAMBALPUR: The recent suspected biomedical waste dumping near the Mahanadi immersion pond has sparked concerns over improper waste disposal and also reignited the issue of indiscriminate dumping of household garbage, plastic waste and construction debris along the Mahanadi riverbed, raising questions over enforcement despite the ongoing cleanliness initiatives.
Several stretches of the Mahanadi riverbed, especially along the Ring Road, are strewn with mounds of household garbage, plastic waste and construction debris. Residents say the problem has persisted for years due to inadequate monitoring and poor civic discipline.
The issue has come under renewed focus after the recent biomedical waste episode near Kacheri chowk this week. The continued dumping persists despite the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) operating a door-to-door waste collection system across the city. The situation also holds significance at a time when the city is participating in the Swachh Survekshan rankings for cities with a population of up to five lakh.
Bishwas Meher, a local resident, said, “Periodic clean-up drives alone cannot solve the problem. The civic body should constitute a dedicated enforcement squad to regularly monitor vulnerable stretches of the riverbank, use surveillance to identify offenders and impose stringent penalties on those responsible.”
SMC enforcement officer Susanta Kumar Sahoo said the civic body had taken note of the issue and would soon initiate measures. “The cleaning of the riverbed will be undertaken and awareness among citizens will be intensified. Necessary measures will also be taken to prevent such incidents and action will be initiated against violators as per the rules,” Sahoo said.
On Wednesday the biomedical waste was found dumped in an open area near the Mahanadi immersion pond at Kacheri chowk, prompting concerns over public health and environmental safety. The SMC conducted a spot inspection, during which preliminary findings suggested the waste originated from Vaidya Vikash Hospital. Subsequently, the SMC issued a show-cause notice to the hospital in Thursday and also informed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) and the chief district medical officer (CDMO) to carry out a detailed investigation and initiate action.