Improper waste disposal along Odisha's Mahanadi river worries residents

SAMBALPUR: The recent suspected biomedical waste dumping near the Mahanadi immersion pond has sparked concerns over improper waste disposal and also reignited the issue of indiscriminate dumping of household garbage, plastic waste and construction debris along the Mahanadi riverbed, raising questions over enforcement despite the ongoing cleanliness initiatives.

Several stretches of the Mahanadi riverbed, especially along the Ring Road, are strewn with mounds of household garbage, plastic waste and construction debris. Residents say the problem has persisted for years due to inadequate monitoring and poor civic discipline.

The issue has come under renewed focus after the recent biomedical waste episode near Kacheri chowk this week. The continued dumping persists despite the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) operating a door-to-door waste collection system across the city. The situation also holds significance at a time when the city is participating in the Swachh Survekshan rankings for cities with a population of up to five lakh.

Bishwas Meher, a local resident, said, “Periodic clean-up drives alone cannot solve the problem. The civic body should constitute a dedicated enforcement squad to regularly monitor vulnerable stretches of the riverbank, use surveillance to identify offenders and impose stringent penalties on those responsible.”