Malaria claims Class V student’s life in Odisha's Malkangiri ashram school hostel

MALKANGIRI: A Class V student of a SSD school died of malaria on Friday, raising concerns over the vector-borne diseases in residential schools in the malaria-prone region.

The deceased was identified as Abhilash Muduli, a native of Bamera village under Nakamamudi gram panchayat. He was studying at Sindhiguda Ashram School under Parakanmala gram panchayat in Khairput block.

Abhilash had developed high fever and informed his teachers about his condition. He was taken to the community health centre (CHC) at Kudumulugumma on July 8, where he tested positive for malaria. Doctors administered the first dose of anti-malarial medication at the CHC and his condition reportedly improved. He was shifted back to the school hostel, where the second dose was administered the following day.

The student’s father, Dina Muduli, visited the school and wanted to take his son home but the teachers persuaded him to leave the child at the hostel as the treatment was still in progress.

On Thursday morning, Abhilash’s condition suddenly worsened and he started vomiting. The school authorities rushed him to the Kudumulugumma CHC where doctors provided preliminary treatment but declared him dead at around 11 am.

Following the student’s death, his family members, villagers, the school headmaster, officials of the ST & SC Development Department and police reached the hospital. The body was later handed over to the family after necessary formalities.

District welfare officer A Srinivas Achary confirmed the death, saying the boy died during treatment at the Kudumulugumma CHC at around 11 am. “He had received the first and second doses of anti-malarial medicine and was scheduled to be administered the third dose at the school today,” Achary said.