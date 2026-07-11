Minor tribal girl makes suicide bid after abduction

BERHAMPUR: A 16-year-old tribal girl allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous wild fruit after she was abducted and forcibly confined by a distant relative who was forcing her into marriage in Rayagada district.
The incident was reported from a village under Kashipur block. The survivor is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Her condition is stated to be stable.
Police identified the accused as Gurunath Majhi (25) of Simer village under Kashipur police limits. The survivor’s family lives in a village about 4 km away. Majhi had reportedly visited the girl’s house on several occasions.
Police said that about a month ago, Majhi allegedly took the girl to his house after promising to marry her. However, she reportedly rejected the proposal and later returned to her family.
On Wednesday, when the minor had gone to a nearby forest to collect wild mushrooms, Majhi allegedly abducted her again. He allegedly took her to a temple, forced her into a marriage ceremony and confined her at his house. After learning about his daughter’s whereabouts on Thursday, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with Kashipur police. A police team led by inspector-in-charge Dhiren Pattnaik raided Majhi’s house in Simer, rescued the girl and arrested the accused.
Police said the survivor’s statement was recorded before a magistrate on Friday. A case has been registered against the accused. Unable to cope with the trauma after being rescued, the minor allegedly consumed a poisonous wild fruit in an attempt to end her life. She was rushed to the DHH where doctors said her condition is stable.
The accused was produced before a local court after undergoing medical examination at the Kashipur community health centre on the day. Police said further probe is underway.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)