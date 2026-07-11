Minor tribal girl makes suicide bid after abduction

BERHAMPUR: A 16-year-old tribal girl allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous wild fruit after she was abducted and forcibly confined by a distant relative who was forcing her into marriage in Rayagada district.

The incident was reported from a village under Kashipur block. The survivor is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Her condition is stated to be stable.

Police identified the accused as Gurunath Majhi (25) of Simer village under Kashipur police limits. The survivor’s family lives in a village about 4 km away. Majhi had reportedly visited the girl’s house on several occasions.

Police said that about a month ago, Majhi allegedly took the girl to his house after promising to marry her. However, she reportedly rejected the proposal and later returned to her family.