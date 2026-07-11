Odisha govt draws up evacuation corridor plan for Rath Yatra

BHUBANESWAR: With memories of last year’s stampede at Gundicha temple, which claimed three lives and left many injured, still fresh, the state government has put in place extensive crowd-management plan for this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri on July 16.

The state government has earmarked multiple evacuation corridors to facilitate the swift movement of devotees in case of any emergency situation, while an integrated command and control centre has been set up to monitor security and crowd-related activities throughout the festival.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reviewed all arrangements for Rath Yatra and directed officials to ensure it is conducted in a smooth and timely manner without any mishap. Majhi laid optimum stress on proper crowd management throughout the festival. He asked officials to effectively manage the evacuation corridors to tackle crowd surges and thwart possibilities of any stampede during Rath Yatra.

The chief minister emphasised the need for coordination, cooperation and continuous communication among all departments and officials. He said timely execution of rituals, safety of devotees and chariots, proper crowd management and deployment of security and fire safety services should be given top priority. Officials informed the CM that 12,000 police and CAPF personnel will be deployed for security with the Coast Guard and Indian Navy on standby.

To oversee the arrangements, 19 senior IPS officers have been assigned specific responsibilities.