Odisha govt orders to clear Banishree scholarship backlog in 15 days.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday asked all district social security officers (DSSOs) to dispose of all backlog of Banishree scholarship with 15 days.

The government also warned the DSSOs that no further extension to clear the pending scholarship applications will be granted and the officers concerned will be held accountable for the delay.

The scholarship scheme provides monthly financial assistance to students with special needs to help them pursue education and vocational training, promoting inclusive learning opportunities.

The department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) pointed out that staggering 4,700 applications seeking scholarship under the scheme are still pending at different levels. While 4,144 applications are pending at the institutional level, another 593 cases are awaiting disposal at the district level.

Delays in processing applications are adversely affecting the timely sanction and disbursement of financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries, the department said.

SSEPD additional secretary Sonia Behera asked the DSSOs to personally monitor the pendency of applications in their respective districts and coordinate with educational institutions to ensure all pending applications are scrutinised in accordance with the scheme guidelines and forwarded without delay. Behera cautioned that any delay beyond the stipulated period due to inaction or negligence would be viewed seriously and the DSSO concerned will be held responsible.