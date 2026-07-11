Odisha govt to roll out integrated video surveillance system for universities

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen campus safety and security, the state government has decided to roll out an integrated CCTV-based video-surveillance system across higher education institutions (HEIs), with four universities selected in the first phase.

The initial phase will cover Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur University and Maa Manikeshwari University in Kalahandi.

A total 3,146 CCTV cameras including 1,608 bullet cameras, 1,514 dome cameras and 24 controllable PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras will be installed in the campuses of the selected universities to provide comprehensive long-range, wide-area and actively monitored surveillance for improving safety and security of students, faculty and staff.

Utkal University, the premier state universy, will come under the surveillance of 910 bullet cameras, 716 dome cameras and 10 PTZ cameras, while around 325 bullet cameras, 377 dome cameras and four PTZ cameras will be installed at Sambalpur University.

Similarly, 243 bullet cameras, 346 dome cameras and seven PTZ cameras will be installed at Maa Manikeswari University, while 130 bullet cameras, 75 dome cameras and three PTZ cameras will be installed at Rama Devi Women’s University.