Odisha Police destroy drugs worth over Rs 569 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police have destroyed over 108.90 tonnes of seized ganja and substantial quantities of other narcotics during the national pre-trial drug destruction special drive organised from June 26 to July 10.

In the operation coordinated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch, police destroyed ganja valued at around Rs 544.52 crore. Besides, police disposed of 12.4 kg brown sugar amounting to Rs 24.8 crore and 3,631 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup as per the procedures under the NDPS Act.

The combined illicit market value of the destroyed narcotics stands at around Rs 569.32 crore, a statement issued by police said.

Boudh police led the effort by destroying over 37,000 kg ganja, followed by Kandhamal 34,245 kg. Several other police districts and units like STF, SRP Rourkela and SRP Cuttack actively participated in the campaign, exceeding the initial target of destroying 78,600 kg ganja.

The national pre-trial drug destruction drive, launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was aimed at ensuring expeditious pre-trial disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, reduce storage-related risks, strengthen compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act and prevent re-circulation of the seized contraband into the society.

DGP YB Khurania said, “Odisha Police remains firmly committed to dismantle drug trafficking networks, ensure scientific, transparent and time-bound disposal of seized narcotic substances and achieve the vision of ‘Nasha Mukt Odisha’ through sustained enforcement, inter-agency coordination and public participation.”