Orissa HC seeks report from ADM on preservation of waterbodies in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought affidavits from the district administration on measures taken to protect and preserve waterbodies in Cuttack.

A division bench comprising Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh took up the issue suo motu on Thursday and directed the additional district magistrate (revenue) Cuttack, to place on record the steps taken in compliance with the high court judgment passed on October 11, 2012.

The court asked additional government advocate Debasis Nayak, who is also counsel for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), to obtain instructions from the authorities and file affidavits within four weeks. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 13.

During the July 9 proceedings, the bench revisited the court’s judgment, which had laid down an institutional mechanism for the protection, preservation and conservation of water bodies in the city. Under those directions, the revenue divisional commissioner (central division), Cuttack, was required to head a committee of not more than seven members, including representatives of the Cuttack Development Authority, CMC and the State Pollution Control Board.