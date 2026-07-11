Over one crore Odisha women to get fifth instalment of Subhadra Yojana

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1.01 crore beneficiaries have been identified for receiving money under the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, which will be disbursed by the state government on Rakhi Purnima.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Friday presided over a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess preparations for the disbursement of the money to the beneficiaries.

According to official sources, over 1.15 crore applications have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana so far. Of these, more than 3.17 lakh new applications have been received during 2026-27. Following scrutiny and eligibility assessment, more than 1.02 crore women were initially identified as potential beneficiaries of the fifth instalment. After verification by district administrations confirmed deaths of 5,277 beneficiaries, the final list of 1,01,99,119 eligible beneficiaries has been prepared for the upcoming instalment.

During the meeting, Parida directed district authorities to complete the verification and disposal of applications referred for field enquiry by July 25. She also directed that the progress of these cases be reviewed on a daily basis to ensure timely completion of the process ahead of the fifth instalment.