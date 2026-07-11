Over one crore Odisha women to get fifth instalment of Subhadra Yojana

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1.01 crore beneficiaries have been identified for receiving money under the fifth instalment of the Subhadra Yojana, which will be disbursed by the state government on Rakhi Purnima.
Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Friday presided over a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to assess preparations for the disbursement of the money to the beneficiaries.
According to official sources, over 1.15 crore applications have been registered under the Subhadra Yojana so far. Of these, more than 3.17 lakh new applications have been received during 2026-27. Following scrutiny and eligibility assessment, more than 1.02 crore women were initially identified as potential beneficiaries of the fifth instalment. After verification by district administrations confirmed deaths of 5,277 beneficiaries, the final list of 1,01,99,119 eligible beneficiaries has been prepared for the upcoming instalment.
During the meeting, Parida directed district authorities to complete the verification and disposal of applications referred for field enquiry by July 25. She also directed that the progress of these cases be reviewed on a daily basis to ensure timely completion of the process ahead of the fifth instalment.
The overall implementation of Subhadra Yojana was also reviewed during the meeting. So far, Rs 20,648.63 crore has been transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of more than one crore women in four instalments. Besides, 2,68,396 grievances registered under the scheme have been successfully resolved till date.
The meeting reviewed the progress of key preparatory activities, including DBT activation, biometric e-KYC, field enquiries, NPCI mapping, payment file preparation and coordination with banks. She asked officials to quickly dispose of pending cases and said there should be close coordination among all stakeholders to complete the necessary process within the stipulated timeline.
Stating that there should be timely, transparent and error-free implementation of the scheme, Parida directed officials to ensure complete preparedness at all levels for smooth disbursement of the fifth instalment to every eligible beneficiary.