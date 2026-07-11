Rain clouds over Rath Yatra as fresh low pressure brews over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath could witness rainy conditions as a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal next week.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation is expected to form over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Under its influence, the low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around July 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Weather models indicate the system may intensify further into a well marked low pressure area on July 15 and move west-northwestwards. The car festival starts July 16. In the run up, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at many places in Odisha for four days starting from Monday (July 13), the regional met office said.

The last weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and transformed the rainfall deficit in Odisha into surplus. The state recorded 341.9 mm rains between June 1 and July 10 as against its average of 304.2 mm, a departure of 12 per cent.

So far, 15 districts have received normal rains, six large excess, five excess and only four are in the deficient category. Nabarangpur is in the deficit zone with 36 per cent shortfall, Kalahandi (-31 pc) and Sundargarh and Deogarh (-20 pc each).