Scholar threatens suicide over fellowship delay, Odisha Sambalpur varsity jumps to action.

SAMBALPUR: A research fellow of Sambalpur University allegedly threatened to die by suicide after accusing the varsity authorities of mentally harassing him by delaying the activation of his fellowship, sending the administration into a tizzy.

The PhD scholar from the department of Life Sciences sent an email to the vice-chancellor and registrar alleging prolonged mental harassment over the issue. In a video that later went viral, he claimed to have submitted complaints to various university authorities as well as Burla police and said that if anything happened to him, the university authorities should be held responsible.

Following the email, the university’s Student Grievance Redressal Committee swung into action. Committee chairperson professor Pradipta Behera invited the scholar to a meeting on Friday, during which he was assured that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

Behera said the committee had already held one round of discussions on Wednesday and the second meeting took place on Friday. “The scholar may have sent the email out of apprehension. However, the matter was discussed in detail during today’s meeting and he has been assured that appropriate action will be taken,” he said, adding that another meeting has been scheduled for Saturday.