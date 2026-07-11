Siblings held for shooting husband of Santrabali gram panchayat sarpanch in Odisha.

CUTTACK: Two weeks after the husband of a BJD-backed sarpanch of Santarabali gram panchayat under Badamba block was critically injured in a shooting, the Cuttack Rural police on Friday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of two persons.

The accused have been identified as Laxmikant Pradhan alias Akash (35) and his younger brother Dusmant Pradhan alias Prabin (20) of Khuntakata village in the same block.

According to the police, the attack had been carried out due to personal enmity. Santarabali sarpanch Mita Jena’s husband, Srikant Jena alias Kalia, had allegedly dismantled a motel at Kirikicha in 2023 where Akash was employed. The police also stated that Kalia had assaulted Akash’s maternal cousin Chandan Sena last year.

“Harbouring a grudge, Akash hatched a plan to eliminate Kalia. He took the help of his younger brother Prabin and Chandan Sena to execute the plan. Prabin rode the motorcycle while Chandan Sena fired four rounds at Kalia in front of a barber shop at Kuanrpal Chhak on the morning of June 26, leaving him seriously injured. Some other persons are also involved in the conspiracy,” a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mita Jena, the Maniabandha police registered a case and launched an investigation. Multiple police teams were formed and the involvement of the accused was established through scientific evidence, CCTV footage and local intelligence, the officer said.

Akash was apprehended from Nayagarh, while Prabin was arrested from Bhubaneswar. Chandan Sena and other alleged conspirators are still absconding.

Police have seized the Yamaha FZ motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and two mobile phones containing crucial digital evidence from the brothers. Efforts are under way to apprehend the remaining accused and recover the firearm used in the attack, the officer added.