ASI refuses permission for Satyabrata stadium upgrade inside Barabati fort area

CUTTACK: In a major development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Orissa High Court that it cannot permit the proposed upgradation of facilities at Satyabrata stadium inside the protected Barabati fort area, saying the works would violate provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, 1958.

The ASI submitted an affidavit during hearing of the PIL concerning the maintenance and modernisation of sports infrastructure at the stadium by the division bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh. Taking on record the ASI affidavit, the bench directed that the matter be listed again on August 20 for further consideration.

The development comes barely two weeks after the state Sports and Youth Services department informed the court that it had no objection to undertaking the proposed works, subject to obtaining the necessary clearance from the ASI. In its June 25 order, the high court had expressed the expectation that the ASI would grant the required permission in public interest, particularly in view of the state’s unequivocal willingness to upgrade the facility.

However, the affidavit filed by Milan Kumar Chauley, superintending archaeologist, ASI’s Puri Circle, stated that he had sought directions from the director general of ASI on June 2 and received a response on July 8 declining approval.