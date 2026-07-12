Hand over of Rourkela Airport to AAI approved

ROURKELA: In a major development towards the expansion of the Rourkela Airport and its subsequent full-fledged operation, the SAIL board on Saturday approved the airport’s ownership transfer to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and provide land for the expansion.
The decision marks a significant development to ensure all weather regular air connectivity to major cities in the country. Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram thanked the SAIL board for approving the transfer and said in a post on X, “This historic decision will pave the way for enhanced air connectivity and unlock new opportunities for investment, industry, tourism, healthcare, and employment, driving the socio-economic growth of Rourkela and the wider region.”
The proposed master plan of the Odisha Commerce & Transport Department envisages upgradation of the airport for 4C CAT 1 IFR operation with expansion of the runway to 2,700 metre in length and 45 metre in width with DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range) and CAT 1 ILS for operation of big body aircrafts like Airbus 320/B737 during day and night.
A Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey was recently conducted for the proposed expansion of the airport. Under the plan, the airport’s east-west boundary will stretch about 4.6 km. The expanded area, resembling the shape of a cricket bat, will begin near Chhend Colony in the west with a width of around 380 metre and gradually narrow to about 70 metre near the middle of Sector 17.
The expansion is expected to require the demolition of around 1,500 houses and several other structures, including the Delhi Public School, the Sector 15 police station, and four places of worship located in Sectors 13, 14, 15 and 17. At present, the airport operates under Code 2C standards with a runway of about 1,800 metre, allowing operations of ATR 72 and similar aircraft.