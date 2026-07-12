Hand over of Rourkela Airport to AAI approved

ROURKELA: In a major development towards the expansion of the Rourkela Airport and its subsequent full-fledged operation, the SAIL board on Saturday approved the airport’s ownership transfer to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and provide land for the expansion.

The decision marks a significant development to ensure all weather regular air connectivity to major cities in the country. Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram thanked the SAIL board for approving the transfer and said in a post on X, “This historic decision will pave the way for enhanced air connectivity and unlock new opportunities for investment, industry, tourism, healthcare, and employment, driving the socio-economic growth of Rourkela and the wider region.”

The proposed master plan of the Odisha Commerce & Transport Department envisages upgradation of the airport for 4C CAT 1 IFR operation with expansion of the runway to 2,700 metre in length and 45 metre in width with DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range) and CAT 1 ILS for operation of big body aircrafts like Airbus 320/B737 during day and night.