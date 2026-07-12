Inflow reduced, five gates of Hirakud closed in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: With the inflow into the Hirakud Dam declining, the authorities on Saturday closed five sluice gates. Currently, water is being released through three gates, including two on the left and one on the left spillway.

As of 9 pm on Saturday, the water level stood at 611.54 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft, also considered the danger level. The average inflow into the Hirakud Dam at the same period was recorded at 60,445 cusecs, while the average outflow stood at 92,542 cusecs. Of the total outflow, 63,733 cusecs was discharged through the spillway, 25,032 cusecs through the power channel, 3,530 cusecs into the canal system and 247 cusecs for industrial use.

A total of two sluice gates were also closed on Friday. The season’s first floodwater release from the dam began on Thursday, from 10 sluice gates. There are 98 gates in the Hirakud Dam, including 64 sluice gates and 34 crest gates, for regulating floodwater discharge.