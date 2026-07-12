Mahanadi panel seeks commitment from Chhattisgarh on amicable solution

BHUBANESWAR: The long-standing Mahanadi river water dispute witnessed a significant breakthrough on Saturday after Odisha and Chhattisgarh informed the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal of their willingness to resolve the issue through negotiated dialogue instead of prolonged litigation.

The Tribunal welcomed the development and directed Chhattisgarh to submit a written statement on its willingness to Odisha’s proposal for an amicable settlement, before the next hearing on July 23.

After the hearing, advocate general Pitambar Acharya told mediapersons that the tribunal took note of the constructive approach adopted by both states and sought a formal written assurance from Chhattisgarh regarding its intent to pursue discussions for a mutually acceptable and permanent solution.

Earlier this month, Majhi had written to his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai proposing an amicable, consensus-based settlement of the Mahanadi river water dispute. Majhi proposed that under the guidance of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, a joint committee led by the Central Water Commission be established to find a mutually beneficial resolution.

Recently, legal and technical experts from both states held discussions on issues relating to water sharing in New Delhi from June 16 to 26. The report of the meeting was submitted to the Tribunal on June 27. “These engagements laid the groundwork for Saturday’s consensus before the Tribunal,” Acharya said.