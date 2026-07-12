Minister Pujari stopped from temple visit in Jharsuguda as factionalism deepens

JHARSUGUDA: The alleged factional rift within the BJP in Jharsuguda seemed to deepen on Saturday after a section of party workers reportedly obstructed Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari while he was on way to offer prayers at the Samalei temple in Kandagad village under Hirma panchayat.

As per local sources, Pujari, who is also the Brajrajnagar MLA, arrived in the village at around 10 am for a personal visit to the shrine. While one group had gathered to receive the minister, another group staged a protest, shouting slogans of ‘Suresh Pujari go back’, accusing him of sidelining certain sections of the party workers in the district. They also claimed that they had not been intimated about Pujari’s visit.

The party workers expressed resentment citing they would have welcomed the minister had they been informed about his tour in advance. As the situation became tense, a police team led by Badmal IIC Dilip Behera reached the spot to pacify the party workers.