Missing 12-year-old boy’s body recovered from canal in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The body of a 12-year-old boy, who had been missing since Friday from Kamakhyanagar town, was recovered from the Rengali canal on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Bishnu Prasad Baral, was a Class VII student of Sishu Mandir school and resident of Kamakhyanagar, had left home on Friday morning and did not return. Following a complaint lodged by his father, Kamakhyanagar police registered a missing person case.

The complainant stated that Bishnu had a quarrel with a classmate at school on Thursday. Teachers intervened and asked both students to apologise to each other. While the other student apologised, Bishnu reportedly refused to do so.

A teacher informed Bishnu’s family about the incident on the night, and his parents advised him to apologise to his classmate the following day. On Friday morning, Bishnu left home but did not return. His family searched for him but failed to trace him, following which his father filed a missing complaint.

On Saturday morning, locals spotted his body floating in the Rengali canal near Bhalumunda, about one kilometre from Kamakhyanagar town, and alerted the police.