PM Modi highlights Bhubaneswar-New Zealand rugby connect

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the India-New Zealand rugby coaching programme in Bhubaneswar as a symbol of growing sporting partnership between the two countries, as they commemorate 100 years of sporting relations.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, Modi recalled that India’s first hockey team toured New Zealand a century ago, when the brilliance of Major Dhyan Chand captivated fans across the island nation and laid the foundation for enduring sporting ties.

Referring to contemporary sports cooperation, the prime minister said that India and New Zealand could significantly deepen collaboration in disciplines such as rugby where New Zealand is global powerhouse. “In the language of content creators, this is the era of collaboration. India and New Zealand can collaborate remarkably well in sports too,” Modi said.

Congratulating New Zealand’s national rugby team, the All Blacks, on their latest victory, the prime minister said India was keen to learn from New Zealand’s expertise in the sport. “India wants to grow in rugby. We need coaches and experts and New Zealand can help us immensely in this regard,” Modi said and described the recently launched coaching programme between New Zealand Rugby and Rugby India in Bhubaneswar as “a good beginning”.