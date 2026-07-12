SJTA to deploy own CCTVs to watch violators on three chariots

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday announced a series of measures to streamline the conduct of the annual Ratha Yatra, including installation of dedicated CCTV cameras to detect unauthorised persons on the chariots and curb the use of mobile phones by servitors during the festival.

The decisions were taken at the Chhatisha Nijoga meeting chaired by SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee with members of the apex body of Srimandir servitors, senior temple officials and district administration representatives.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Padhee said an additional pulling rope would be kept with each of the three chariots this year as a contingency measure, apart from the regular ropes.

He said the temple administration would deploy its own CCTV cameras to monitor the presence of unauthorised persons on the chariots during the pulling of the raths. The surveillance system will also identify anyone, including servitors, using mobile phones on the chariots.

“Servitors have been instructed not to use mobile phones while on the raths. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the direction,” Padhee said.