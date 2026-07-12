Woman accuses father of sexual abuse, forcing her into prostitution before suicide attempt in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 57-year-old man was arrested after his 29-year-old married daughter accused him of sexual abuse and forcing her into prostitution in a video message and tried to die by suicide, in Berhampur on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the survivor, who was married for over a year and lived with her in-laws in Berhampur’s Nimakhandi area, attempted to die by suicide by pouring petrol over her and set herself ablaze.

Before the attempt, she recorded a video and posted it on social media, accusing her father of repeatedly sexually assaulting her and forcing her into prostitution over the years.

Her in-laws informed the police and she was rushed to the hospital. She suffered 60 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Nimakhandi police registered a suo-moto case and launched an investigation. During the probe, investigators seized the mobile phones of both the complainant and the accused and collected digital evidence, including chat records. Police said the arrest was made after preliminary evidence was gathered.

Meanwhile, the accused denied the allegations and said that he had been falsely implicated. The survivor’s family, including her mother, also rejected the allegations, describing them as “baseless”. They alleged that she had been influenced by others to level the accusations.

ASP Alok Jena said all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and further investigation is on.

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)